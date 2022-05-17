Imposter syndrome: Why so many women feel like frauds at work and what you can do to help yourself

“People who meet me think that I’m a confident, independent woman. But those close to me know that at almost every point in my life, I’ve struggled with self-doubt,” Leanne Robers told CNA Women.

Robers, 37, is a co-founder at She Loves Tech, a platform for women-led tech startups, and a trained psychotherapist. She’s also a graduate of the Barack Obama Foundation’s Leaders programme and an experienced mentor, having been involved in accelerator programmes at Facebook and the Singapore Tourism Board.

An impressive resume, to be sure, and yet, Robers joins a growing number of the world’s population who report experiencing “imposter syndrome”, a phenomenon characterised by intellectual self-doubt and one that could have a debilitating effect on a person’s mental health.

The imposter phenomenon was first described in the 1970s, in a well-known study conducted by psychologists Pauline Rose Clance and Suzanne Imes.

While both men and women can display signs of imposter syndrome, it occurs “with much less frequency in men and when it does occur (in men), it is with much less intensity”, the study found.

It also characterised the group who most exhibit signs of imposter syndrome as “high-achieving” women – namely those who are highly educated and respected in their professional fields.

CNA Women talked to local experts to find out if this remains the case today in Singapore – and why.

WHAT IS IMPOSTER SYNDROME?

“Imposter syndrome is the experience of feeling like a fraud – one feels that he or she is not as competent as others perceive them to be or believe they have simply gotten by so far by luck,” said Sophia Goh, principal counsellor at Sofia Wellness Clinic.

It occurs “mostly among high achievers who are unable to internalise and accept their success, (but) it can affect anyone no matter their social status, work background, skill level, or degree of expertise”, she added.