This 22-year-old product designer created toys to help visually impaired babies enjoy their food

Product designer Lim Jin Ying still remembers her first encounter with a supermarket assistant with hearing loss as a young child. “I asked him to help me find something and instead of answering me, he signed to me. Because I hadn’t met someone like him before, I got scared and ran away,” she recalled.

Though that was years ago when she was in primary school, Lim still feels bad about how she reacted, and puts it down to the lack of exposure to people with hearing loss and other special needs.

Perhaps that is why, when the 22-year-old came across a local article about Elliot Koh, a Singaporean baby who was born blind, she felt moved to try to move the needle.

After exploring the Instagram account @blindandshine created to document Elliot’s challenges and triumphs, she reached out to his mother Koh Wei Shi.

Several conversations later, Lim designed TOTS, a set of four feeding toys for visually impaired toddlers and children such as Elliot, as part of her LASALLE College of the Arts final-year project.