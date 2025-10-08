I’m a millennial, she’s Gen X – our friendship has enriched our lives and shown us we’re not that different

One evening, a year into my marriage, I had a huge argument with my husband. It rattled me so much that I asked for some space and left home for a while.

Not wanting to be alone, I scrolled through my contacts and landed on one name: Siti.

She and I first met as colleagues, and even after we stopped working together, we kept in touch, exchanging the occasional life update, festive greeting, or random photo with the message: “Hey, this reminded me of you!”

The thing about us? Siti is almost three decades older than me.

I’m a 29-year-old millennial. Siti, in her late 50s, is Gen X, or those aged 45 to 60 in 2025.

Despite the age gap, we clicked right from the start. So when she came to keep me company that night, I knew I had called the right person.

We have what’s called an intergenerational friendship, a connection between people of different age groups, often with a gap of 10 years or more.

"YOU’RE NOT THE ONLY ONE, WE’VE ALL BEEN THERE"

At a time when people dismiss each other as “backward boomers” (those 61-79 years old in 2025), “spoilt and entitled Gen Z” (aged 13-28), or “burnt-out strawberry millennials” (aged 29-44), my friendships with those from different generations matter deeply to me.