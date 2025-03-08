I’ve had enough of what International Women’s Day has become – here’s why I think it needs a reset

When I first got to know of International Women’s Day (IWD), I was in secondary school. It felt so amazing to know there was a day meant to celebrate women, shed light on the complex issues they faced daily, and support women from all walks of life in various ways.

Lately, however, that rose-tinted view is gone. Every year, as Mar 8 looms, I find myself feeling more and more exhausted by IWD.

Before you dismiss me for complaining about yet another celebratory day in the year, hear me out.

International Women’s Day began in the early 1900s. According to its website, IWD was a labour movement across North America and Europe, rallying for women’s rights at work, in politics and healthcare, and daily life.

As it spread, countries like Russia (the first to declare Mar 8 as IWD), Australia, Afghanistan, Japan, and Singapore adopted it as a movement to push for better action and awareness about the various issues women face, such as domestic violence and discriminatory work policies.

Singapore had its first IWD in 1956, when the then-Women’s League of the People’s Action Party rallied for better rights for women.

Today, the meaning of IWD has become somewhat lost.