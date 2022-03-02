By women for women: This mum is making halal baby food to help working parents

Beef and spinach brown rice congee. Potato leek soup. Oatmeal porridge in flavours like stewed apricot, pear and prune, and sticky date. These are foods most of us would happily order off a menu, especially if we’re on a health kick.

Jayina Chan, 34, makes them – for babies.

Her commitment to preparing nutritious meals for babies began in 2017, after the birth of her daughter Anya.

At first, she was only using Instagram as a food diary, posting pictures of little Anya using her fingers to eat instead of being fed, a method known as baby-led weaning. Chan would also display pictures of the meals she created for her daughter out of “experiments” with fresh ingredients and cooking methods that “naturally enhanced” their flavours.

“Parents and caregivers started to approach me for advice about baby weaning and even asked me to prepare meals for their little ones. That was when I noticed the gap in the halal baby food market,” she told CNA Women.

STARTING HER BUSINESS

Chan started her home-based business that same year, naming it after her daughter. Anya Meals offered colourful frozen cubes of stock and pureed fruit and vegetables, with instructions on how to melt them in a pot and mix them for a variety of flavours.

You could, for example, put cubes of pureed pumpkin and chicken stock in a pot along with brown rice to make an easy, balanced meal; or you could soak the pumpkin cubes in milk, parmesan, unsalted butter and thyme to make the sauce for a pumpkin macaroni and cheese.