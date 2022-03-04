By women for women: The 'doll director' changing the face of optometry – and painting it pink

“But they're talking to a woman – wouldn't I know what a woman would like? I've also had talks with men who didn’t take us seriously because our business was all-pink,” she said.

Tan told CNA Women her solution to naysayers was simple: Just “show up”, a term understood to mean performing to the best of your ability.

“You can doubt me, but I’m just going to show up. It really is just a principle of mine that I show up no matter how bad my day is,” she said.

Tan said she sometimes gets customers who don’t believe the eye check is “legit just because of the colour of the store and what the optometrists wear”.

“Because they’re not in lab coats, they don’t look serious,” said Tan.

Many customers are drawn to the brand’s bold aesthetic, however, especially after getting a chance to interact with its “doll director”, who fronts the brand’s marketing campaigns and is often at the store herself.

“Even though they don’t dress like me, when they see me this way, it encourages them … to try things that are different,” she said.

THE CHANCE TO BE HERSELF

ByCaxs prides itself on its ability to draw customers out of their shell. The company currently has 12 employees, including optometrists and sales assistants, whom Tan said are trained to get to know the customers well.

She told CNA Women the word “dolls” represents a behavioural framework that staff abide by, outlined by the following values: Dedication, (being) observant, (good) listening, learning and synergy.

“We also call (ourselves and our customers) Dolls – it kind of bridges the gap between us and them. We don’t want them to feel like just customers.

“I always tell my girls it’s important to try to remember what they came for and what their preferences are, even if the last time they visited us was two years ago,” Tan said, adding that byCaxs “really encourages women who are perhaps a bit different to be the way they are and feel comfortable”.