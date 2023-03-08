From Slack to Shopee: Women business leaders on their favourite tech and hopes for the future of innovation

What has tech done for women? This is one of the questions the United Nations (UN) is urging us to ask this year as part of its theme for International Women’s Day, “DigitALL: Innovation and technology for gender equality”.

In the spirit of encouraging what the UN describes as a “gender-responsive approach to innovation, technology and digital education”, CNA Women asks 10 of Singapore’s leading business women about the tech they’ve adopted and liked in recent years, and its impact on their work, personal lives and beyond.

AARTHI SANKAR, EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR OF SPCA

What I’m using:

Flipboard: Keeping up with the latest news is important to me and Flipboard has become my go-to app for this. It curates the news so that I can stay informed on topics that matter to me, such as careers, leadership and social issues, without my having to scroll through various news sites.

Miro: Miro, the visual collaboration platform, has been indispensable in my role at the SPCA. Using the app’s sticky note, mind-mapping and drawing tools, we’ve been able to better understand our operations and identify processes that need to be improved.

MyFitnessPal: This app has been a game-changer in helping me stay healthy, even with a packed schedule. I use it to track my diet and calorie intake. The interface is user-friendly and has made it effortless to break down my goals into bite-sized steps. It also checks in on my progress throughout the day.