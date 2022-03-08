By women for women: This former counsellor runs a shelter for abused women and their children

In most working environments, tricky situations rarely escalate to a dangerous or critical level. Where Zaharah Ariff works, crisis is for certain – and the place is built for it. For one, nobody – except for staff and residents – knows where it is.

Zaharah runs Casa Raudha Women’s Home, a shelter for women and children facing domestic violence. She manages 10 employees and together, they support up to 50 people who need guidance and protection, often from their husbands or fathers.

For the residents’ safety and privacy, the shelter’s exact location is kept secret. It’s not plotted on Google Maps and the address listed on its website is for the Jurong Point Post Office.

“We don’t have public walk-ins. The only people who walk in are those who have stayed with us before. They can just walk in if there is an emergency,” Zaharah told CNA Women.

Zaharah was in her 30s when she first became a counsellor at a secondary school, where she worked with youths at risk.

“I saw a lot of poor school attendance and performance, with some of the students running away from home,” she told CNA Women. “I kept wondering what had happened that made them feel like home was not safe. ‘Where do they stay when they’re not at home or in school? Who are they with?’ I would ask.”

Three years later, in 2005, she pivoted to become a marriage counsellor. That’s when she got her answers.

“Back then, domestic violence was not something you heard about. It was not being talked about because people considered it a private matter that should remain behind closed doors. Even I wasn’t very aware of domestic violence,” she said.

When one of her clients told her about her abusive husband, and how she was worried for herself and her children, Zaharah suggested bringing them to a “safe place”, but the woman only answered: “Where can I go? I’m not working. What will happen to me? I don’t want to have to sleep on the roadside and have no food to eat.”