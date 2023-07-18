To fight tax crimes in Singapore, this IRAS tax investigator has raided nightclubs and embalming rooms

Around two in the afternoon sometime in 2017, some 50 Inland Revenue Authority of Singapore (IRAS) tax officers conducted a raid on several outlets of a nightclub suspected of tax fraud, as well as its administrative office and the residences of the performers.

They seized important evidence and interviewed the CEO, general managers and performers.

Though similar to a police raid, this was not one. It was conducted by tax investigators on suspicion of Goods and Services Tax (GST) fraud.

Kwek Shi Yi led the raid. Her job: Plan and execute such operations to help Singapore fight tax crime.