Egg freezing, destigmatising sex, COVID-19: What women will be talking about in 2022

The year 2021 was a momentous one for women in Singapore. The Government had declared it the Year of Celebrating SG Women, sparking a series of campaigns throughout the year that advocated for the support, protection and success of this group.

Elsewhere, women witnessed intimate products such as period underwear and sex toys not only enter the mainstream but also explode in terms of offering, with local brands popping up and gaining visibility.

And as more people contracted COVID-19 and got vaccinated, research and discussions revolved around the impact of the virus on aspects of a woman’s health, including pregnancy, fertility, menstruation and mental health.

Experts CNA Women spoke to said they expect 2022 to be a ramped-up version of last year, with talk and efforts focused less on planning and more on taking action. Here are the issues we can expect to have conversations about this year: