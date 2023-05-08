‘I now realise I cannot control everything in my life’: A mum on how IVF changed her view of motherhood

When Daphne Aw embarked on her journey to have children, it was difficult. The road to pregnancy was made more challenging with Hashimoto’s disease, an autoimmune condition where one’s thyroid does not produce sufficient thyroid hormones.

This resulted in three failed rounds of non-medicated intrauterine insemination (IUI). It then led to investigations involving numerous doctor’s appointments, blood tests, ultrasounds and injections to manage her hormone levels.

In late 2016, Aw and her husband, embarked on in-vitro fertilisation (IVF) and went through five rounds of egg retrieval and nine transfers before she fell pregnant with their twins.

Asher and Aster were conceived in 2020 on her final try. The boys are now two years old and are Aw’s first successful live births as she had suffered miscarriages earlier.

Miscarriages are common with IVF – up to 50 per cent of IVF transfers run that risk. After egg retrieval, and fertilisation with sperm in the lab, the most nail-biting moments are after the fertilised egg or embryo is transferred to the woman’s uterus.

Here is where the couple waits to see whether the embryo implants itself on the uterus lining. If successful, one will be pregnant. If not, one will experience a period like normal.



Even with pregnancy, if the embryo or foetus does not develop properly, it can also end in a miscarriage. There are no specific causes to this however, embryo health, maternal age and other reproductive history and lifestyle factors play a part.