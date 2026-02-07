When empty nest syndrome hits: Actress Janice Koh talks separation anxiety as her kids grow up

My elder son, Max, 21, left Singapore to study in Oxford, United Kingdom, in September 2025. My second son, Lucas, 19, is finishing his first year in National Service. I see Lucas on weekends but since Max has only been away for a few months, he won’t be coming home so soon.

How am I coping with empty nesting? It’s something I’ve always known would happen, and that we would miss them when they live abroad or stay in camp. I just didn’t expect the loss of their everyday presence to be so… tactile.

I wrote about how I felt in an Instagram and Facebook post: “It feels like standing in front of the ice cream fridge at SPC petrol station, about to buy two boxes of mini Magnums and suddenly remembering the boys are not home to eat them.

“It’s shopping at Cold Storage, and putting takeout sushi into my basket for supper, only to take them out again because no one has suppers anymore. It’s walking past Toast Box, knowing I don’t need to buy pork floss buns for school breakfast tomorrow, but I queue up anyway to buy kopi C.

“And then coming home, a big slobbering mess, realising I’ve become my parents and that buying my kids’ favourite snacks has been a love language, but now what?

“What do I do with all these feelings left in all that unbought food? How did no one warn me about this!?”