Why I went ‘topless’ on social media after breast cancer surgery: ‘Seeing my scar in pictures reminds me that I am still me’

Life, for me and many other breast cancer survivors, falls into two categories: Before and after breast cancer. And eight months after breast cancer surgery where my left breast was removed, I can say that there are things I know now that I never could have imagined back then.

I didn’t know that my scar would form a jagged line across my left chest just above my heart – a neat, 5cm reminder of the fear I faced when I was first diagnosed and of the three-hour surgery I went through in January.

I didn’t know that the area around the surgery site would feel numb and tight for months. Or that, in my particular case, sensation would slowly return in pinpricks, prickles, and surprisingly ticklish sensations that would half-wake me during the night.

I didn’t know that the scar would change, going from deep reds and sunset purples to a softer pink. Or that you’d be able to visibly detect my heartbeat, a pulsing against the thin skin covering my chest.