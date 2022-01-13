What do Joanne Peh, Sheila Sim and other celebrity mums read to their kids?

Reading together with our kids – it’s something quite special. When the mini-mes grow up, it’s unlikely they’ll remember what they got for Christmas or their birthdays at age five. But that feeling of warmth and wide-eyed wonder as mum or dad snuggles up with them for a bedtime story? That they’ll probably carry past their childhood.

Enjoying a tale or two before bedtime (or any time of the day) is a good wind-down, and many parents use it as a cue in their daily routine to get kids into sleep mode. Reading also improves communication skills, understanding and literacy, and is a great bonding ritual.

Celeb mums such as Joanne Peh, Sheila Sim and Yvonne Lim know this, and are staunch advocates of reading daily to their little ones.

We suspect, though, that they do the different voices of the characters in a storybook slightly better than regular folks. After all, these are actresses, hosts and performers we’re talking about. Their lucky kids!

JOANNE PEH (MUM TO BABY QI, 6, AND QI DIDI, 4)