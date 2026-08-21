This Singaporean's cute cat guitar pickguards have found fans worldwide – even metalheads love them

“You can make money doing that?”

That’s the incredulous reaction 24-year-old Julia Becker sometimes gets when she tells people what she does for a living.

The Singaporean is the founder of ThreeStools. She makes custom guitar pickguards – the flat panel that’s attached to the front of a guitar. It protects the guitar from scratches and wear caused by strumming or picking. A pick, or plectrum, is used by guitarists to pluck or strum.

Unlike your run-of-the-mill pickguard in a solid colour, which many guitars already come with, Becker’s most popular designs feature whimsical cats beguilingly sprawled across the guitar.