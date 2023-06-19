This postpartum doula in Singapore supports mum and baby for up to 1,000 days from the time you're pregnant

People get these roles mixed up, particularly between a midwife and a doula, because they are oftentimes interconnected.

Midwife

A midwife is a trained medical professional that provides medical care during pregnancy, birth and in the immediate postpartum period. In Singapore, a midwife would assist the obstetrician and gynaecologist, and care for the mother before and after delivery. Usually, one would need to complete a nursing degree or diploma and be accredited by the Singapore Nursing Board.

Birth doula

A birth doula is a trained professional who provides continuous support during labour and delivery to ensure that the birth parent’s needs are met. They offer pain relief techniques and comfort options, and communicate with the parents as well as the medical staff on options available.

A common misconception of a doula is that they only support non-medical births and breastfeeding. In fact, a doula’s role is to support the birth parent, whichever way they prefer to give birth or feed their baby.

They help parents make decisions based on evidence-based information, research and using shared experiences to support their clients with no judgment.

Confinement nanny

A confinement nanny is one who has experience in traditional, cultural, nutritional and even herbal considerations for the mother. They have a clear job scope in the initial few weeks: Newborn care and caring for the mother.

Postpartum doula

A postpartum doula like Kathy Rougier has an evolving job scope over a longer period of time. Whilst their priority is that of supporting the mother, postpartum doulas are also infant-care specialists, with lactation training to help breastfeeding mothers, while supporting their emotional and physical well-being in this new phase of life.