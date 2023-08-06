The Nyonya who was once shy about being Peranakan but now proudly gives tours at Katong Antique House

When Angeline Kong was growing up in the 1970s and entered primary one, she had to choose a Mother Tongue language. As a young girl who grew up in a Peranakan household, the guide of Katong Antique House felt her choice was clear: It had to be Malay.

After all, that was the language she spoke at home with her mum and grandmother, her Mahmah (grandmother in Baba Malay).

However, her mother said no. She told Kong that even though they didn’t speak Mandarin, Kong should learn Mandarin in school as a way to connect with the other half of her roots.

“Most of my years growing up, I was confused,” Kong said. “Because even though I’m Chinese, I’m also a bit Malay – I’m a mix between those two, which makes me Peranakan. But that also made me feel as if

I was neither here nor there