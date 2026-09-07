Doing Kegel exercises? Here’s how to tell if you’re doing them correctly

Ever sneezed or coughed and found yourself “leaking” urine? If you’ve mentioned this to your friends, they might have suggested you do Kegel exercises to strengthen your pelvic floor muscles.

According to SingHealth, about 15 per cent of women in Singapore have stress urinary incontinence, which can be caused by weakened pelvic floor support.

“Kegel exercises are simple muscle-tightening movements,” said Dr Harvard Lin, obstetrician and gynaecologist at Gleneagles Hospital.

They are done to strengthen the pelvic floor muscles, added Dr Aswini Balachandran, obstetrician and gynaecologist at Raffles Women’s Centre. These muscles should be firm and supportive, but not tight or overactive. Overactive pelvic floor muscles remain tense and contracted even when at rest.

Dr Aswini explained that the pelvic floor is composed of a thin sheet of muscle and connective tissue, which spans the area underneath the pelvis like a hammock.

It holds the womb, bladder and rectum in the correct position, especially when standing. It also helps control urination, passing wind and bowel movements, and prevents involuntary leakage of urine and faeces, she added. The pelvic floor also plays an important role in sexual function.