A job interview made her question the barriers women face at work so she built a platform to uncover them

Khatija Aslam was headhunted for a role in 2020 and felt the interview had gone extremely well. She was coming out of maternity leave with two kids under two and was “confidently transparent and candid up front” about it.

Then came an email from the headhunter, who told Khatija she didn’t get the job.

“She said, you have great experience, relevant industry knowledge and the right motivations for the role. However, the interviewer feels it may not be a great fit with your personal circumstances as it will require very long work hours, late nights and extensive travel,” Khatija recalled.

“I was never asked if I had any travel constraints. It was simply assumed I couldn’t travel.”

Khatija wondered if this was happening to other women too. She started researching and discovered the "leaky pipeline" – a phrase commonly used to describe how there’s a decrease in the number of women at every consecutive career stage.

She pointed out that over 50 per cent of women drop off between mid to senior levels of their careers.

“These are typically the years when caregiving responsibilities peak, whether you have ageing parents or children,” Khatija explained.

“I also started to see a pattern where women were either pushing themselves to the limit to prove that they could do it all, sacrificing precious time with young children to keep their careers alive, or they were simply leaving the workforce.”

Khatija eventually landed a job in innovation marketing at a New Zealand-based fresh food company. She took a year’s sabbatical in 2022, then returned in a job-sharing role, working two-and-a-half days a week.

During her sabbatical, she went deeper into her research to find out what it would take to “keep women’s careers alive and thriving – and not just surviving – while raising a family”.