I tell my son he is perfect as he is – so what does he see when he looks at my bleached-blonde hair and makeup?

Every year, at the parents’ briefing at my son’s primary school, I hear the same reminder.

Students must stick to certain hairstyles, and coloured hair isn’t allowed. The idea behind this is good: children should learn to feel comfortable in their own skin and be proud of who they are.

The parents around me nod in agreement. I do too, even though I have had bleached-blonde hair for about 10 years.

It started as an experiment back when I was a magazine beauty editor, but I ended up loving it, especially since my white roots blended in better with blonde hair than with black.

Each year, I find myself feeling self-conscious. I glance around the school hall, looking for other parents with coloured hair to prove I’m not the only one. There are usually a handful. But I am always the only blonde.

In those moments, I wonder what my son thinks about the difference between what he’s taught and what he sees in me.

Sometimes, I think about bringing it up myself: “School says you can’t colour your hair, but Mummy’s blonde. Do you want to know why?”

But I tell myself there’s time to explain it properly later – once I’ve figured out how to explain it to myself first.