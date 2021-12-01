Catching up with Kit Chan: New concert, Christmas rituals, pandemic obsessions and more

I spent a lot of time getting myself out of that rut. I took an indefinite break from recording for almost seven years, from 2004 to 2010. During that time, I travelled, did nothing for a while, went back to school, and even worked in the corporate world for about two years for the first time in my life.

WHAT ARE YOUR TIPS FOR HOW WE CAN PRIORITISE OUR MENTAL HEALTH?

What I have learned over the years is that we really need to be self-aware, and to be honest with ourselves. Once we can do these two things, it is not difficult to be mentally healthy and well.

We need to know if we are happy or not. It sounds simple, but a lot of people have stopped thinking about what happiness means to them, and just sort of follow the path that society dictates as the path to happiness, success and more.

But there is no such path. We must chart our own journey, and we have to decide what makes us happy.

SPEAKING OF HAPPINESS, THERE’S CHRISTMAS TO LOOK FORWARD TO. WHAT DOES THE SEASON MEAN TO YOU?

The birth of Jesus Christ, a time of reflection and thanksgiving, a time to celebrate and to forgive, candles, cookies, Christmas carols, family, feasting. A time to be kind and generous to everyone.

I look forward to Christmas Eve dinner with the family, putting up the Christmas wreath and lights, lighting candles at night, and making tiramisu for my nephew. Also, playing Christmas music in the car.

Our family Christmas Eve must-haves include a potato salad (warm or cold), a turkey or duck, my younger sister’s signature salad, and always ending off with my Martell Cordon Bleu cognac-soaked tiramisu. My nephew will disown me if I don’t make it for even one year.

YOU MUST BE EXCITED ABOUT YOUR UPCOMING CONCERT AS WELL. PLUS, YOU’RE ALSO HAVING A SPECIAL CHRISTMAS SEGMENT FOR THE FIRST TIME.

Oh, I am so excited about this concert, you have no idea. Reignite is not a Christmas concert, but a Kit Chan concert with a segment in it featuring some Christmas classics.

It’s hard to believe but I have never performed Christmas songs on a proper stage before. I have always loved Christmas, and music is such a big part of that. There aren’t that many festivals or holidays with such a solid tradition of wonderful, beautiful, heart-melting music.