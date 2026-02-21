KK Women's and Children's Hospital launches Singapore's first menopause management guidelines

KK Women's and Children's Hospital (KKH) launched Singapore's first set of guidelines for managing the menopause transition on Fri (Feb 20), aimed at standardising care for this stage in women's health.

The Guidelines on Management of the Menopause Transition were unveiled at KKH by Sim Ann, Senior Minister of State for Home Affairs and Foreign Affairs, and Adviser to the People's Association Women's Integration Network Council.

Developed by KKH's Maternal and Child Health Research Institute, the framework helps menopausal women manage their symptoms, focusing on diagnosis, treatment and long-term care. It involved a multi-speciality panel of gynaecologists, family physicians, endocrinologists, psychiatrists, oncologists, nurses and patient advocacy groups in Singapore.

Associate Professor Rukshini Puvanendran, Co-Director of KK Menopause Centre and Head and Senior Consultant of the hospital’s Family Medicine Service, said that with Singapore projected to become a super-aged society by 2030, women are expected to spend a third of their lives post-menopause, underscoring the need for timely and standardised care.

“Menopause transition remains one of the most overlooked phases in a woman's life,” she said.