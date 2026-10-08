Caring for her dying father at 17 shaped how this veteran nurse cares for breast cancer patients today

Veteran oncology-trained nurse Teresa Ng was talking to CNA Women about her late father and patients when her voice faltered.

Tears filled her eyes. Dabbing at them, the 61-year-old apologised for the sudden emotion.

After decades in nursing, the assistant director of nursing at KK Women’s and Children’s Hospital (KKH) is no stranger to the emotional weight of caring for cancer patients.

As a teenager, Ng cared for her father who had terminal cancer. She also knows what it feels like to return from a day off to find that a patient receiving palliative care has died.

“Over the years, I tried to divert my attention and do my own debrief, tell myself that illness and death are part and parcel of life, that tomorrow is not guaranteed,” she said.

That ability to care deeply has shaped much of Ng’s work with breast cancer patients at KKH, where she has spent years supporting and advocating for them and their families.

Ng joined KKH as a staff nurse in 1993. After taking time off for postgraduate studies and to start a family, she returned in 2004, working in gynaecological oncology before moving to breast cancer care in 2009.