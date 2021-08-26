From Mongolia to Labrador Park, she’s redefining luxury travel in a pandemic

Breaking into a canter over large swathes of the Mongolian steppes, Krystal Tan and her group of friends soaked in the vast expanse of land, savouring the sunlight on their faces and the wind in their hair.

They were there in 2016 for a trip of a different kind. Under the guidance of two nomadic families, they became the first group of foreigners ever to assist in a migration on horseback to herd some 400 livestock across the rugged Altai Mountain range.

“It was a journey brimming with moments of unadulterated bliss. We learned from the nomads themselves how to shepherd and when we finally got to the summer camp, set in a lush, enchanting valley filled with yellow and white flowers, we got straight to work and helped the families construct their nomadic ger (yurt),” recalled Tan, who had set up travel and lifestyle company Blue Sky Escapes the year before as a side gig while she was a full-time lawyer.

“The night ended with the nomads inviting us into the gers we built, for a traditional Kazakh meal which consisted of lots of meat, storytelling and Russian vodka. It was true back-to-nature bliss.”

This experience cemented the raw, transformative power of immersive travel for Tan, who had long felt the call to explore the road less travelled.