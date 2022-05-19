Watch this play about Kwa Geok Choo aka Mrs Lee Kuan Yew: ‘It’s about time we bring her to the forefront’

She was the wife of one prime minister in Singapore, and the mother of another. Now, the life story of Kwa Geok Choo will be told in Toy Factory Productions’ eponymous monologue performed by Tan Rui Shan, a local actress and choreographer.

Written by award-winning author and playwright Ovidia Yu, the 90-minute production follows Kwa from her early life as a young girl, tracing her journey to becoming a top lawyer in Singapore, her secret marriage to the late Mr Lee Kuan Yew, and becoming a political wife and mother, as well as the family’s main breadwinner.