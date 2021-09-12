Blackpink’s Lisa makes solo debut with record 97m views and counting

Lisa of K-pop girl group Blackpink released her debut solo, Lalisa, on Friday (Sep 10). The star, whose real name is Lalisa Manoban, paid tribute to her home country in the music video.

From the choreography to her outfit, the 24-year-old brought attention to her Thai roots, giving credit to the country she grew up in.

The three-and-a-half minute music video not only had Lisa wearing a beautiful custom-made traditional costume, the talented choreographer also added elements of traditional Thai dance.

The costume was designed by Thai brand Asava, and made using Thai brocade silk.