Women’s periods may be late after COVID-19 vaccination, study suggests

The delay was more pronounced in women who received both vaccine doses during the same menstrual cycle. These women had their periods two days later than usual, researchers found.

The study, in the journal Obstetrics & Gynecology, is one of the first to support anecdotal reports from women that their menstrual cycles were off after vaccination, said Dr Hugh Taylor, chair of the department of obstetrics, gynaecology and reproductive sciences at Yale School of Medicine.

“It validates that there is something real here,” said Taylor, who has heard about irregular cycles from his own patients.

At the same time, he added, the changes seen in the study were not significant and appeared to be transient.

“I want to make sure we dissuade people from those untrue myths out there about fertility effects,” Taylor said. “A cycle or two where periods are thrown off may be annoying, but it’s not going to be harmful in a medical way.”

EFFECTS ON CHILDBEARING AND POSTMENOPAUSAL WOMEN

He had a different message for postmenopausal women who experience vaginal bleeding or spotting, whether after vaccination or not, warning that they may have a serious medical condition and should be evaluated by a physician.

One serious drawback of the study, which focused on US residents, is that the sample is not nationally representative and cannot be generalised to the population at large.

The data was provided by a company called Natural Cycles that makes an app to track fertility. Its users are more likely to be white and college educated than the US population overall; they are also thinner than the average American woman – weight can affect menstruation – and do not use hormonal contraception.