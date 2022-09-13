H is for house, hippo, handwashing: This female Singaporean leader is helping to fight COVID-19 around the world

Many of us probably have less-than-pleasant memories of the pandemic, such as having to endure lockdowns or dealing with travel restrictions. But there are positives too, as Poh Khim Yin has discovered.

One of the biggest surprises is that her two young children are now very conscientious about keeping their hands clean.

Poh, the global lead for hygiene and soap brand Lifebuoy, said: “In Singapore, the schools have really taught the kids well. When my younger son returns from school, he will tell me things like how there are germs everywhere. And he takes proactive steps to wash his hands, especially when he comes in from the outside.”

SPREADING AWARENESS ABOUT HYGIENE

As someone in the business of selling soap, this observation helped to drive home the importance of the work she has been doing, especially through the course of the pandemic.