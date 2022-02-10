Remember what brought you together: Marriage tips from couple behind Lil' but Mighty tuition centres

Lenard and Lily Chew, both 36, were classmates in junior college. They were friends and even did project work together (although that didn’t go so well). Now married, the duo is working on what appears to be the biggest group project of their lives – their shared business, a tuition company called Lil’ but Mighty with five centres islandwide – and that too, with three sons aged four, six and eight in tow.

In the second of CNA Women’s Valentine’s Day series about couples in business, we find out why they chose to not only be partners at home, but at work too, and what it takes to do well at both.

FIRST THINGS FIRST – TELL US A BIT ABOUT HOW YOU GOT TOGETHER.

Lily: Lenard and I first met in junior college. We had always been good friends, and after graduation, we kept in touch. It was only later when we were both working (Lily taught at Rulang Primary School, while Lenard was an associate at auditing firm KPMG) and met up again that we decided to get to know each other a little more. At 27, we got married and around three years later, we opened our first tuition centre.

WHY START A BUSINESS TOGETHER AND SPECIFICALLY, A SCHOOL?

Lily: Lil’ but Mighty is a boutique English education centre. I have always loved teaching and thinking of creative ways to help students understand what they are learning better.

When we were dating, Lenard casually asked me if we wanted to do business together in the future. At that time, he wanted to build a business so that we could have a legacy to leave behind to our future children.

After the arrival of our first child, we felt that it was time for us to take the leap of faith and pursue our passion while still having an arrangement that allows us to be present for our children.

WHAT HAS CAUSED TENSION FOR YOU IN THE PAST AND HOW DID YOU OVERCOME IT?

Lily: We have very different working styles. Lenard is someone who plans ahead and is very structured with his timelines. I am more free-spirited and am quite flexible with my time. I have the tendency to take it slow when it comes to deadlines and fight until the last minute.