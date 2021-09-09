See photos of Emily in Paris star Lily Collins’ ‘magical’ wedding

Lily Collins, who recently concluded filming Season 2 of her Emily In Paris rom-com, married American film director Charlie McDowell on Saturday (Sep 4).

“I’ve never wanted to be someone’s someone more than I do yours, and now I get to be your wife,” wrote 32-year-old Collins to McDowell, 38, on Instagram.

She revealed details about the joyous occasion, including her custom Ralph Lauren lace dress.