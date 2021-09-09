See photos of Emily In Paris star Lily Collins’ ‘magical’ wedding
The 32-year-old British-American actress went on Instagram to share three beautiful pictures of her intimate wedding at a mountainous hot spring resort in Colorado, US.
Lily Collins, who recently concluded filming Season 2 of her Emily In Paris rom-com, married American film director Charlie McDowell on Saturday (Sep 4).
“I’ve never wanted to be someone’s someone more than I do yours, and now I get to be your wife,” wrote 32-year-old Collins to McDowell, 38, on Instagram.
She revealed details about the joyous occasion, including her custom Ralph Lauren lace dress.
The happy occasion was shot by photography duo Cedar & Pines.
While Collins described the weekend as “otherworldly” and “magical”, what got us hooked wasn’t just the wedding location, but the dreamy hooded look, too.
The actress, who was nominated for Best Actress in a TV series at the Golden Globes in March, had previously shared her engagement photos on her Instagram account.
Fellow celebrities including American actress Reese Witherspoon and Netflix’s Next In Fashion co-host Tan France were seen commenting on Collins’ posts, saying “I’m so happy for you two” and “absolutely gorgeous”.
“What started as a fairytale, is now my forever reality,” Collins added.
As Collins enjoys wedded bliss, we wait in anticipation to catch the star on the second season of Netflix’s Emily In Paris on Nov 11.
For now, anyone up for a dreamy outdoor wedding?
