Heartbroken to see her kids’ bloody scratches from eczema, this mum started a business to help them

When she first introduced formula made with cow’s milk to her first child, Yong Qiao Qing noticed rashes forming on her daughter’s neck and limbs. Shan En was only two months old then.

It got worse after her daughter, who was born in 2016, started preschool at two. The rashes erupted all over her body, her eyelids began to swell and she scratched until she bled from her wounds.

At the time, Yong did not have much knowledge about food allergies and eczema, and began a journey of learning more.

Shan En’s eczema is triggered mostly by dairy, nuts, seafood and eggs. As she grew older, her condition caused Yong to reconsider her career as the head of a customer service team in a local hospitality company. Yong quit when Shan En was three, to help her manage her skin condition.

To help keep the outbreaks at bay, Yong prepared food and packed lunches for her daughter to consume in school. “Her skin condition is kept under control and she will only experience flare-ups if she eats something she shouldn’t have or comes into contact with harsh cleaning chemicals and even alcohol sanitisers.”

Shan En, now six, carries her own alcohol-free sanitiser wherever she goes. Her family also brings along a sensitive-skin cleanser to use instead of normal hand washes in public spaces, as commercial hand washes aggravate the girl’s eczema.