Should you treat luxury bags, jewellery and watches as investments? What you need to know

When it comes to investments, not everyone turns to stocks and bonds. Some women are looking at jewellery, watches and designer bags as alternative options.

With a Patek Philippe Grandmaster Chime timepiece auctioned off for 31 million Swiss francs (S$50.77 million) in 2019 and a Hermes Himalaya Niloticus Crocodile Diamond Birkin 30 sold for over US$450,000 (S$574,861) in 2022, it is easy to see the appeal.

Florence Low, founder of LuxLexicon, a Singapore luxury resale and consignment platform, is a strong advocate of investing in luxury goods as an alternative asset class – she allocates a portion of her investment portfolio to buying designer handbags, watches and jewellery.

Low said luxury goods can be resilient assets in the resale market, where strong demand, limited supply and brand reputation can push up prices.

Plus, she benefits from using these goods during the holding period as well, Low added.

However, this investment strategy comes with some caveats.

Karen Tang, a certified financial planner and a finance coach said that while luxury goods can be seen as alternative investments, they should only be viewed as speculative assets with limited value, and not as true investments like equities or income-producing property.