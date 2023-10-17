Her son’s allergies inspired Mad About Sucre's Lena Chan to create award-winning allergen-free pastries

However, few know that Chan only became a pastry chef eight years ago at the age of 41. In fact, she used to be a vice-president at a bank.

The acclaimed pastry chef told CNA Women how her firstborn’s food allergies led her to modify dessert recipes in her own kitchen for years, and she eventually gave up her corporate career to start a restaurant and patisserie offering clean-eating desserts.

FROM WEEKEND BAKER TO PASTRY CHEF

In a way, you could say Mad About Sucre was born the same day Chan gave birth to her eldest son Richard in 2004. Born slightly early at 37 weeks, he weighed 2.2kg at birth. As a baby, he was smaller than average and often caught coughs and colds. When he was about one year old, he was diagnosed with asthma.

“We realised that whenever he ate food that was too sweet, he would get watery eyes, a runny nose and start coughing. We also found out from a paediatric clinic that synthetic food colouring might trigger asthma attacks," Chan said.

At that time, Chan was working full-time at a bank. But every weekend, the doting mother would work hard in the kitchen, modifying dessert recipes to remove common allergens for her toddler.

One of her first modified recipes was a low-sugar durian Swiss roll made with wheat flour. She also modified chicken pies and energy bars so that her son could enjoy them without any allergic reaction.