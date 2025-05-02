From Suntec to Tampines: She's behind the Mak Besar bazaars that attract tens of thousands

If you love bazaars and find yourself drawn to the bright lights and row upon row of stalls selling everything from food to fashion, with the occasional live performance or celebrity appearance thrown in, you’ve likely come across a Mak Besar event.

Since its debut in 2019, the events and marketing company has organised more than 15 large-scale consumer events, each featuring 100 to more than 200 retail, food and entertainment vendors, and attracting around 65,000 visitors per set-up.

Singaporeans would have been to a Mak Besar bazaar at Suntec Singapore Convention and Exhibition Centre, Singapore EXPO, and the now-defunct Turf City, as well as at open spaces in Tampines and Lakeside.

The company’s name is a nod to the Malay term for a beloved “big aunt” or “big mama”, and also happens to be the nickname given to its founder and managing director, Haryani Othman.

The 46-year-old’s background is as colourful as her bazaars. She’s worn many hats – legal executive, television producer, comedian and now, bazaar boss – but at her core, she sees herself as “a member of the community” who cares deeply about the people she works with, especially her Mak Besar vendors and staff.

“I love seeing others happy,” Haryani told CNA Women. “Mak Besar allows me to create happy spaces where everyone can come together and have a great time.”

BRINGING JOY TO OTHERS