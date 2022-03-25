Male allyship: What it is, why it's important for gender equality and how women can participate

No one really can say when the term “male allyship” formally entered our everyday discourse. But with awareness campaigns continuing to grow in number and size across industries around the world, there’s no question that it is here to stay.

But what is it really? How does it advance global efforts towards gender equality? More importantly, what can women do to encourage and support it?

THE ROLE OF A MALE ALLY

It is widely reported that women, who make up roughly half of the world’s population, are a disadvantaged group across the board.

According to global data collated by the United Nations, two-thirds of illiterate adults are women, only 24 per cent of parliament seats are occupied by women, and women earn 23 per cent less than men.

Additionally, women spend three times as many hours as men on unpaid care and domestic work, and one in three women worldwide have experienced physical or sexual violence (mostly from an intimate partner).

While only scratching the surface, these numbers illustrate the urgent need for positive change where gender equality is concerned – a change in which allyship has an active part to play.