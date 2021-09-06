Find out how you can support more than 500 women who need mammograms

“We know early detection saves lives. By providing greater access to screening for women who often cannot normally afford this vital care due to other financial priorities, we hope to contribute to improving health disparities while minimising cancer treatment and ultimately saving lives,” said Serena Wee, the Chief Executive Officer of Icon Cancer Centre Singapore, an end-to-end cancer care provider that includes screening, diagnosis, treatment and beyond.

HOW YOU CAN HELP THESE WOMEN

The campaign, called #My1stMammo, is seeking to raise S$80,000 to fund the cost of the mammograms for the women who need it. But first, they would need to register their interest; the breast cancer screenings will take place from October to December.

“We hope to garner at least 500 beneficiaries from 365CPS and community partners to come forward to receive their first mammogram via this campaign,” said Soh.

Until Oct 30, the public can donate any amount from S$10 to sponsor the mammograms. The organisers are hoping to raise the full amount before that date.

The beneficiaries will have access to a free mammogram, complete with pre- and post-consultation with a general practitioner, at any of seven SATA clinics islandwide.

Any excess in the total amount will support other cancer prevention initiatives by 365CPS.

To make a donation to the #My1stMammo campaign, click here.