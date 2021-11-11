After conquering Hollywood, Singaporean rapper Masia One now speaks up against sexual abuse

“When I put the tape in, I didn’t understand the political messages but I remember thinking, ‘Wow, I’ve never heard anything like this before’.

“Whatever he was saying sounded very important, very urgent and the beat was amazing. I kept playing the tape over and over again. My cousins were all listening to J-pop and Taiwanese pop, and there I was like ‘don’t believe the hype!’,” she told CNA Women during our Zoom interview.

When she was eight, Masia’s father got a job opportunity in Canada and moved the family there.

While migrating to another country as a child was admittedly “easier for a kid”, “it was definitely very different”, said the 39-year-old.

At the time, her family was the only Asian one in the neighbourhood.

“No one could pronounce my real name (mei-sian),” she said. “And we were seen as the immigrant family, we were the minorities. I definitely experienced a lot of prejudice and racism.

“But there’s a flipside – when you feel alienated you can either crawl into your shell or you start becoming creative because all you have is your imagination. As a kid, I would make up languages and songs in my head, make up my own universe.

“I think that was what inspired me to always be creating.”

HOLLYWOOD SUCCESS

It was a female breakdancer that inspired Masia’s stage name.

“At the time there was a breakdancer named Asia One. She was the first time I saw that women were allowed to do this hip hop thing, to dance like that. People started making fun of me – they said ‘if you like Asia One so much maybe you should be Masia One’.

“And I thought, ‘Maybe I will!'”

She started drawing graffiti and wrote “Masia One” whenever she did. But it was only after graduating from the University of Toronto that she finally assumed the persona of Masia One, the rapper.

“I was either going to be an architect or a rapper. I thought about it and ... there were already a lot of female Asian architects so perhaps I’d be a rapper and fill that gap and be that representation.