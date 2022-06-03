What do you do if a dish fails? We’ve got cooking tips from these MasterChef Singapore contestants

All set for the next episode of MasterChef Singapore on Sunday (Jun 5)? Four female contestants are now left in the cooking competition, making up half of the group. Alfa Matnoor, Sharlene Tan, Shamin D’Souza and Fiona Celeste Seow are now more than halfway through the competition.

The women, aged between 38 and 48 years, are a mix of teachers, managers and homemakers. One has her own edible garden where she plants herbs like basil and vegetables like okra; another can cook up to five different cuisines, from local food to Indian, Italian, Korean and Thai; the third is a certified cardio jamming and yoga coach; and yet another took three years to make the perfect, airy loaf of sourdough bread.

ALFA MATNOOR, 48, CORPORATE SERVICES MANAGER

A certified coach for cardio jamming and yoga and now a contestant on MasterChef Singapore, Alfa Matnoor does it all. When working-from-home during the pandemic, Alfa started experimenting with various dishes, desserts and drinks, creating opportunities for her family to bond.