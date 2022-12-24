Logo
Is maternal instinct a fact or a myth? Listen to this CNA Women podcast
In the eighth and final episode of the inaugural season of the Womankind podcast, hosts Penelope Chan and Hidayah Salamat unpack this issue with guest Silvia Wetherell, a perinatal mental health counsellor at Alliance Counselling in Singapore.

Silvia Wetherell, a perinatal mental health counsellor at Alliance Counselling in Singapore. (Screengrab: YouTube/Alliance Counselling Singapore)

24 Dec 2022 07:08AM (Updated: 24 Dec 2022 07:08AM)
What exactly is “maternal instinct”? Are women innately inclined and equipped to care for their children – or do they need to learn how to be mothers? Is there really an instant connection between mums and their babies?

In the eighth and final episode of the inaugural season of the Womankind podcast, hosts Penelope Chan and Hidayah Salamat unpack this “fearsome and fearful” topic with their guest Silvia Wetherell, a perinatal mental health counsellor at Alliance Counselling in Singapore.

So is it fact or myth? Listen to the episode below.

