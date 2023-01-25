She sold S$70,000 worth of products online in a week: Meet the deaf livestreamer breaking glass ceilings

She sells skincare products, luxury bags, street fashion and BE@RBRICK collectibles via livestreaming. Over the last three months, she has brought in around S$200,000 in sales revenue for her company. Hundreds of people tune in to watch her each time.

No, 43-year-old Lily Goh is not a fashionista, beauty expert or influencer. You won’t find her posing in #OOTD photos or showing off the next makeup trend on Instagram or TikTok. Shopping is not her life and certainly not the reason she started livestreaming.

You see, as far as Goh can remember, she has been deaf. She recalls a childhood and youth where she was excluded and rejected by the hearing world.

“I grew up pretty isolated in my own deaf world. Most of the time, I was marginalised and excluded, especially from spoken conversations. I felt left in the dark,” she said.

This is what prompted her to join homegrown online social commerce platform Mdada – she hopes to make others within the deaf community feel more included in every aspect of life, including livestream e-commerce, one of the latest evolutions in online retail.

Though the majority of Mdada viewers are hearing people, Goh hosts her sessions mainly in Singapore Sign Language (SgSL), which the Singapore deaf community uses, mixing in a bit of spoken English here and there.