Mediacorp Oli 968 puts the spotlight on inspiring women in the Indian community in Singapore

Shamini told CNA Women that she was diagnosed after “countless tests, scans and blood tests”, and “tens of thousands of dollars”.

“Often the (period) flow is uncontrollable and many women, including myself, are too familiar with the feeling of being on all fours, with excruciating pain, having to clean up after ourselves,” said Shamini.

“It can happen to you or a woman you love. Most women don’t even know that they have it because it is difficult to diagnose,” she added.

Another inspiring story came from 40-year-old Sarasvathy, who went to jail for drug abuse and trafficking. She was released in 2017 and is now pursuing a law degree while working as a part-time tutor.

“From a life fuelled with drugs, Sarasvathy found her saving grace in education and turned her life around,” Haleema told CNA Women.

In fact, many ex-offenders find themselves “stepping into a second prison” after their release, she added, referring to the discrimination they face in society.