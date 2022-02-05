'An economic problem': How menopause disrupts women's lives – and their livelihoods

It is during perimenopause — which can last for four to eight years — that many women experience potentially debilitating symptoms, such as changes to their menstrual cycle, hot flashes, sleep problems, migraines and mood swings, which are driven by hormonal changes and can make women’s lives in the workplace more challenging.

“It’s definitely very hard to work with symptoms,” said Dr Wen Shen, a gynaecologist and the co-director of the Women’s Wellness and Healthy Aging Program at Johns Hopkins Medicine. The implications are dire, she added, considering that there are over 60 million women over the age of 50 in the United States, according to the US Census Bureau.

Other research backs up the new survey findings. In a study that has not yet been published, Dr Stephanie Faubion, director of the Women’s Health Clinic at the Mayo Clinic, surveyed more than 5,000 women between the ages of 45 and 60 who receive primary care from the Mayo Clinic. “We were shocked by the number of women that said they reduced their hours because of menopause symptoms or were missing workdays because of menopause symptoms,” she said. “Think about the women’s lost wages. Think about the companies’ lost profits. This is an economic problem.”

Experts and women who have had menopause or perimenopause symptoms clash with their work duties shared workarounds and potential job accommodations that may help women stay in the work force while experiencing these common changes.

WHAT MENOPAUSE LOOKS AND FEELS LIKE

As the coronavirus pandemic has endured, many women have said that they prefer to maintain some of the workplace flexibility that came with it, such as remote work, for reasons related to parenting, health and productivity. It makes sense that women who are having menopausal symptoms in particular would consider leaving their jobs if they’re now required to resume working in-person, Dr. Shen said.

“When you’re home, nobody sees that you’ve got three fans pointing at you while you’re on Zoom or that you have shorts on under the desk,” she said.

In the workplace, on the other hand, women have to come up with creative solutions: Laura Lindberg, a scientist who works for a nonprofit institute, said she used to stick her head in the company freezer when she had hot flashes. “How sad was I when they switched to a fridge with a bottom freezer — didn’t work the same,” she said.