Vaginal dryness, painful sex, recurring UTIs: The menopause changes women think they have to endure

Vaginal dryness that makes sex painful. Urinary tract infections (UTIs) that keep coming back. The anxiety of dealing with bladder leaks.

For many women, these symptoms of genitourinary syndrome of menopause (GSM) can affect daily routines and intimacy yet are often dismissed as something that comes with ageing.

GSM describes genital, sexual and urinary symptoms linked to declining oestrogen levels during and after menopause.

It has replaced some older terms, such as vaginal atrophy, vulvar atrophy and atrophic vaginitis, which do not cover urinary symptoms, said Dr Ho Ping Ling, obstetrician and gynaecologist at Ascensus Health in Mount Alvernia Hospital.

“(The term) ‘atrophic vaginitis’ wrongly suggested an infection while ‘atrophy’ carried negative connotations that made women reluctant to talk about it,” said Dr Ho.

Research shows that GSM affects approximately 65 per cent of women one year after menopause, rising to 84 per cent within six years, said Dr Ho.

Doctors say embarrassment, lack of awareness and the belief that nothing can be done lead women to put up with these symptoms rather than seek help.

“These symptoms may be common, but they need not be endured. No woman should feel that suffering in silence is simply part of growing older,” said Dr Ho.