Hitting menopause: Is hormone replacement therapy a must and what about the risk of breast cancer?

It may feel like you’re going through your own personal hell – as Samantha Jones did in Sex And The City 2 – when dealing with menopause symptoms, but doctors say it is not the proverbial death sentence.

“Most of these symptoms are transient and will eventually go away,” said Dr Anupriya Agarwal, senior consultant obstetrician and gynaecologist at Mount Elizabeth Hospital.

To help you manage your menopause journey better, she encouraged women to visit their obstetrician and gynaecologist every year, once they hit their late 40s. Your doctor can look out for symptoms of perimenopause and menopause, assess any abnormal bleeding, and discuss treatment options, where necessary.

Once menopause symptoms have stabilised, such checkups can be reduced to once every two to three years, Dr Agarwal added.

It’s worth noting that every woman experiences menopause differently. While some may seemingly breeze through it with nary a hot flush or mood swing, others may suffer more severely, and may benefit from medication.

“For women with more severe symptoms, prescribed medications can help alleviate these symptoms by replacing the (decreasing) hormone oestrogen in the body,” said Dr Nau’shil Kaur Randhawa, from the Department of Obstetrics & Gynaecology at the National University Hospital (NUH).