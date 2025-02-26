Menopause hormone therapy: What to know about treatment for symptoms like hot flushes and dryness

You may have decided to get help for your menopause symptoms because they have been getting worse over time. Or perhaps, you have one really bad issue that is interfering with your daily life in a big way.

Hormonal medicines have been scientifically proven to reduce menopause symptoms. Previously referred to as hormone replacement therapy, or HRT, this is now known as menopause hormone therapy (MHT).

“Hormone replacement therapy is the older term, which implies that hormones are being replaced to pre-menopausal levels,” said Associate Professor Rukshini Puvanendran, co-director of KK Menopause Centre.

“Menopause hormone therapy is the latest and more accurate term because it describes the treatment as providing hormones in the right amount to manage menopausal symptoms rather than fully replacing them.”

The unpleasant, painful and uncomfortable symptoms that women get around menopause are largely caused by hormone fluctuations and lower levels of hormones such as oestrogen and progesterone.

A doctor will ascertain if MHT is the right course of action for you as well as the dosage you need. It can be prescribed to manage symptoms as a whole or to target one specific issue.

Assoc Prof Rukshini said that each woman experiences menopause differently so it’s essential to consult a healthcare professional for personalised advice and treatment options.

“There should be a holistic and individualised approach in assessing and advising women, with particular reference to lifestyle advice and dietary modification including optimising weight, stopping smoking, exercising, following a healthy diet and reducing alcohol consumption,” she said.