Period talk: Why is it so hard to tell my boss and coworkers about my menstrual pain?

Think whispering along the office corridor to a female co-worker: “Do you have a sanitary pad to spare?”. Or the many times you’ve walked briskly to the office toilet clutching a pouch filled with pads or tampons, hoping no one notices?

Why should women have to be embarrassed about this normal part of their lives? And sometimes, even with other women. Why is the topic of menstruation and period pain still taboo – especially in an office setting?

STILL A TABOO TO TALK ABOUT PERIODS IN THE WORKPLACE

A 2021 UK study which explored 125 female staff experiences on premenstrual symptoms in the workplace, aptly described the topic as an “under-researched health issue, particularly in the context of work”.

According to the findings, disclosing premenstrual symptoms and sickness absence in the workplace was “very low”, primarily because it’s considered a personal or “embarrassing” topic or that it’s perceived inappropriate to be absent for that reason.