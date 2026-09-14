What is microfeminism? Tiny everyday acts that challenge gender stereotypes

What are we talking about? Microfeminism.

When did it start? Around 2024, if we're talking about the term becoming popular on social media. The broader struggle of women not wanting to be treated like crap? Ancient.

What does microfeminism look like in real life? Subtle yet pointed. Like referring to CEOs, doctors and figures of authority as “she” by default. Like redirecting your child’s school to call your husband when it comes to emergency pickups. Like asking the guy what he likes to cook for his family. Like asking your son to do the chores the way you ask your daughter to.

Microfeminism involves killing old habits – and making radical, sometimes unhinged, new ones.

If you’re trying out microfeminism, do this for a start: In your emails, remove apologetic and “softening” phrases like “Sorry to bother you” or “I might be wrong, but…”.

Hold on, that sounds like feminism. Exactly, but in bite-sized form.

What’s the difference then? They’re sisters.

American clinical psychologist Jo-Ann Finkelstein, who wrote Sexism & Sensibility: Raising Empowered, Resilient Girls In The Modern World, defines the two: Feminism is the broad social and political movement that “believes in the fundamental equality of all people, regardless of gender, and actively works towards that ideal”.

Microfeminism refers to “small but intentional actions and interactions” based on that movement, that can “collectively contribute to societal change”.

Why ‘micro’? While the term is relatively recent, women have long been finding everyday ways to smash the patriarchy – I mean, work towards gender equality.

If you have ever pointedly addressed your female colleagues first or changed your Siri or Alexa voice to a male-sounding one so people won’t associate administrative labour with women, congrats – you’ve been practising microfeminism.

Now that these acts have a name, it makes them more intentional.

Wait, how exactly does this help women? It exposes some of the underlying sexism we have all been conditioned to accept – from being the ones expected to make dinner or become the stay-at-home parent to the assumption that they should earn less than their husbands or be the passenger princess in the relationship.

None of these things is necessarily a problem – it’s the expectation behind them that is worth questioning.