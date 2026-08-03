I’m in my 50s and I still love boy bands – women like me are filling arenas for the idols we grew up with

The first concert I ever went to was New Kids On The Block in 1992, when I was a teenager. The most recent one? I saw the 90s British boy band Five in May.

These gigs may be 34 years apart but my love for boy bands has never waned. They have taken me from my teenage years to menopause – apart from my family, not many people have been in my life for that long.

When I was younger, I spent hours – and money – buying and reading magazines, as well as recording and rewatching music videos and performances (fangirling was tough work in the pre-YouTube days).

These days, I follow them on social media and love seeing them gush over their partners or children. I feel invested in their life stories and am genuinely happy to know most of them survived the horrors of being part of the sometimes-exploitative music industry.

Judging from concert ticket sales, I’m not the only middle-aged woman who feels this way about 1990s and 2000s boy bands – more like man bands now – as they’re selling out arenas and stadiums all over the world.

VEGAS RESIDENCIES, SOLD-OUT SHOWS AND REUNIONS

Backstreet Boys did a two-month residency at the Sphere in Las Vegas in 2025. They reportedly earned US$4 million (S$5.16 million) per night. They’re back at the same venue in July and August 2026.

New Kids On The Block – now known as NKOTB and the only 80s boy band in this list – had a residency at the Park MGM hotel in Las Vegas in June and July 2025 and this year, have been booked for June, July and October.

Both Backstreet Boys and NKOTB perform with the line-ups that made them famous.