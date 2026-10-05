This 57-year-old wants women to stop thinking of midlife as the beginning of the end: ‘There’s more to this’
Anna Tan co-founded The AM Club for women in their ‘second spring’ – bringing together those ready to reinvent themselves, seek out adventures around the world and embrace something wilder.
When Anna Tan arrived in Singapore in February 2011, she had a four-month consulting contract and no plan to stay. She came from the United Kingdom, where February means damp cold and the sun sets before you’ve finished your afternoon tea.
Singapore, by contrast, was blue skies, warmth and the feeling of being on holiday. “So, I said to the universe: If I can find a job, I’ll stay for a year,” she recalled with a chuckle.
One year became two. Two became three. Three became permanent residency. And then, during COVID-19, Anna became a Singapore citizen.
Now 57, Tan has spent over two decades coaching leadership teams at companies including Google, through her company Coaching Go Where.
Then, she started noticing something she couldn’t quite name – a particular kind of loneliness that tends to settle around accomplished women, a sense of having outgrown the room.
“I was talking to a lot of my friends my age,” she said. “And they were saying, oh, I’m getting old, my body is getting frail, what am I going to do? I’ve got to think about retirement. And I thought – hang on, ladies. There’s more to this.”
WHAT DOES AM MEAN?
That “more” became The AM Club, which she co-founded with two friends, Emma Noguchi Devianne and Anna Williams.
The name is intentionally slippery. Tan won’t define it, and that’s the point.
It can stand for After Menopause – the original inspiration, and the least interesting answer. AM can mean morning, signifying a new dawn. Or Alive Mind. Or Advanced Mindset.
“The club’s only real question is, what does AM mean to you?” she said.
For many women in their 40s and 50s, the question arrives at a complicated moment. The hot flushes are real, yes, but so is something harder to name.
It’s the sense that, in this chapter of life, as the kids become independent and the career hits its stride, the question of what comes next is getting louder.
The AM Club is not, Tan emphasised, a support group for women who are struggling. It is not therapy, not a wellness retreat, not a circle for women who are still figuring out whether they’re allowed to want things for themselves.
It is for women who have already done their inner work – who are emotionally steady, financially independent, and ready to be, in Tan’s favourite word, unapologetic.
The framework she built around it draws on what Tan describes as the Traditional Chinese Medicine idea of menopause as a second spring – not a decline, but a second flowering.
It is a reframe that most women have not encountered, and one that Tan argues is long overdue. “Society sees you as expired,” she said. “You’re now in retirement mode, pushed to one side. But in other cultures, when you’re the elder, you’re the wise elder. There’s a real difference in that.”
To help women locate themselves within this new chapter, she developed a quiz built around six seasonal archetypes: Wild Phoenix, Free Wanderer, Intrepid Explorer, Sovereign Wolf, Radiant Empress and Wise Alchemist.
The quiz, available on The AM Club website, takes about two minutes and is designed not to diagnose what a woman should fix, but to show her which season she is standing in.
Women who take it receive a deeper profile of their season and may then be invited to a Circle. This is a 90-minute online session where Tan works with them on identity shifting, the same methodology she has used with corporate leaders for over a decade.
Both the quiz and the Circle are free. The only thing that costs money, she said, is the adventure.
THE ADVENTURE IS THE POINT
The genesis of The AM Club was, at its heart, a practical problem. Tan had a bucket list. She wanted to travel. Not on a minibus following a flag, not carted from tour to tour but adventurously, in five-star boutique comfort with women who had the time, the money, the health, and crucially, the mindset to run with her.
“I want five-star hotels, I want an SUV, I want an adventure of a lifetime,” she said. “But most importantly, I want to do it with friends that have the same mindset.”
The club’s only real question is, what does AM mean to you?
The problem she faced was finding enough women like that. There was nothing wrong with her existing circle but it didn’t quite fit the bill. So, she decided to build the community herself.
The AM Club was founded early this year. It is now being promoted globally, open to women anywhere in the world who recognise themselves in its description: Someone who has built the career, held the title, been the most responsible person in the room for most of her life – and is now quietly wondering if that was the whole point.
The expeditions – or rebellions, as Tan calls them – that she has planned are designed to be more than holidays. Each one is built around a theme of inner work, woven through the itinerary alongside the champagne and qigong.
The first, in September 2027, takes the group to Guilin, Yangshuo and the Longji rice terraces in China. Its theme is reinvention: Who am I now, and who do I choose to become next?
The second, in February 2028, heads to Kenya – Laikipia, the Maasai Mara and the Indian Ocean at Lamu – with a hot air balloon over the savanna at first light and a night under the open sky. Its theme is reclamation – the one where, as Tan puts it, your body remembers it’s an animal, not a scheduling problem.
The third, in May 2028, descends from the Andes into the Amazon in Peru, reading the dark spaces between the stars the way the Inca did. That theme is revelation.
“Reinvent, reclaim, reveal,” she summed up. “Three a year, once we’re properly flying.”
GUILT AND WHO THE AM CLUB IS FOR
There is a question that tends to follow any conversation about women choosing to invest in themselves. What about the woman who feels that to be a good mother or wife, she has to put her own bucket list last?
It’s a concern worth raising because The AM Club, with its champagne, expeditions and unapologetic energy, could easily be misread as something for women who have opted out of their families.
For women who want to understand the philosophy, Tan has written four essays on her personal website – on sacrifice, belief, autopilot and reinvention. The one on sacrifice, she said, speaks directly to the women who are still asking for permission.
“I coach a lot of women who think they are responsible for everyone else’s happiness,” Tan said. “And I say to them: If you’re responsible for someone’s happiness, you’re also responsible for their unhappiness. You’ve just given away your power – and you’ve disempowered everyone around you too.”
She is not unsympathetic to the guilt. But she is clear that The AM Club is not the place to work through it.
“If you haven’t found your inner power yet, this is not for you. Go and get yourself a coach. And at the point you’re ready – when you’ve discovered that power and you want to play with women who’ve found theirs – come.”
It is a deliberately high bar. But it is also, she argued, the only way the community works.
For Tan, the energy in the room has to be right – no complaining, no backstabbing, no one who wants everyone to know how unhappy they are. “Co-conspirators,” she said cheekily. “Playmates. Come and play with me.”
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