This 57-year-old wants women to stop thinking of midlife as the beginning of the end: ‘There’s more to this’

When Anna Tan arrived in Singapore in February 2011, she had a four-month consulting contract and no plan to stay. She came from the United Kingdom, where February means damp cold and the sun sets before you’ve finished your afternoon tea.

Singapore, by contrast, was blue skies, warmth and the feeling of being on holiday. “So, I said to the universe: If I can find a job, I’ll stay for a year,” she recalled with a chuckle.

One year became two. Two became three. Three became permanent residency. And then, during COVID-19, Anna became a Singapore citizen.

Now 57, Tan has spent over two decades coaching leadership teams at companies including Google, through her company Coaching Go Where.

Then, she started noticing something she couldn’t quite name – a particular kind of loneliness that tends to settle around accomplished women, a sense of having outgrown the room.

“I was talking to a lot of my friends my age,” she said. “And they were saying, oh, I’m getting old, my body is getting frail, what am I going to do? I’ve got to think about retirement. And I thought – hang on, ladies. There’s more to this.”

WHAT DOES AM MEAN?

That “more” became The AM Club, which she co-founded with two friends, Emma Noguchi Devianne and Anna Williams.