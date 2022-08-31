I’m turning 30 and panicking – why are we so afraid of milestone birthdays?

Happy almost birthday to me! I’m just a week away from entering the thirties’ club.

But wait – I don’t feel excited, happy or joyful. Instead, I feel anxious, confused and … scared.

What’s worse, I feel slightly ashamed, even guilty, for feeling this way.

Months ago, in anticipation of turning 30, I googled “why am I so afraid of turning 30” – and found out that birthday anxiety or birthday blues are, in fact, a thing.